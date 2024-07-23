Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today July 23, 2024: Class 7 students show classmates how to use menstrual cups, sanitary napkins. Watch
July 23, 2024 8:13 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on July 23, 2024: The image shows snippets from a viral video of Class 7 students explaining to their classmates how to use menstrual cups and sanitary napkins.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 23, 2024 8:13 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Class 7 students show classmates how to use menstrual cups, sanitary napkins. Watch
- Two Class 7 students, with their teacher's help, showed their classmates how to use menstrual cups, sanitary napkins, and tampons.
July 23, 2024 7:27 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Mumbai real estate agent drives auto rickshaw as hobby, shares these life hacks. Watch
- A video shows a Mumbai real estate agent, fondly known as Anna, sharing how driving an auto rickshaw is his hobby.
July 23, 2024 7:19 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Photo of man missing for 3 years appears in Maharashtra government ad
- After missing man's photo appears on govt scheme advert, son asks cops, government to trace him