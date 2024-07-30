Edit Profile
New Delhi310C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today July 30, 2024: Athlete reveals how it is to sleep on ‘anti-sex’ cardboard beds at 2024 Paris Olympics: ‘Beds are s***’

    By HT News Desk
    July 30, 2024 7:34 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on July 30, 2024: The image shows an athlete's reaction to sleeping on an ‘anti-sex’ cardboard bed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 30, 2024 7:34 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Athlete reveals how it is to sleep on ‘anti-sex’ cardboard beds at 2024 Paris Olympics: ‘Beds are s***’

    • The “anti-sex” cardboard beds were introduced in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. According to an official statement, it was to incorporate recyclable material.
    Read the full story here

    July 30, 2024 6:52 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg flaunts his ‘epic’ new gold chain from rapper T-Pain: ‘Zuck 2.0 is wild’

    • An unexpected video shared by Mark Zuckerberg has left people amused. It shows the Meta CEO flaunting a gold chain he received from rapper T-Pain.
    Read the full story here

    July 30, 2024 6:19 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: African woman shows desi thumkas during surprise dance to Indian song at Korean wedding. Watch

    • A video of an African woman dancing to a Coke Studio India song at her Korean friend’s wedding has turned into a social media favourite.
    Read the full story here

