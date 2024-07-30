Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today July 30, 2024: Athlete reveals how it is to sleep on ‘anti-sex’ cardboard beds at 2024 Paris Olympics: ‘Beds are s***’
July 30, 2024 7:34 AM IST
The image shows an athlete's reaction to sleeping on an 'anti-sex' cardboard bed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
- The “anti-sex” cardboard beds were introduced in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. According to an official statement, it was to incorporate recyclable material.
July 30, 2024 6:52 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg flaunts his ‘epic’ new gold chain from rapper T-Pain: ‘Zuck 2.0 is wild’
- An unexpected video shared by Mark Zuckerberg has left people amused. It shows the Meta CEO flaunting a gold chain he received from rapper T-Pain.
July 30, 2024 6:19 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: African woman shows desi thumkas during surprise dance to Indian song at Korean wedding. Watch
- A video of an African woman dancing to a Coke Studio India song at her Korean friend’s wedding has turned into a social media favourite.