Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today July 5, 2024: Ananya Birla claps back at man who trolled her over old post on sick leave for mental health
July 5, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on July 5, 2024: Ananya Birla's reply to a man trolling her for her response to an old X post on sick leave for mental health has gone viral.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 5, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Ananya Birla claps back at man who trolled her over old post on sick leave for mental health
- A man trolled Ananya Birla when she reacted to a two-year-old post highlighting the importance of sick leave for mental health issues.
July 5, 2024 7:54 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Rishi Sunak waiting awkwardly behind Britain’s most tattooed woman is television gold
- A photo of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waiting awkwardly for his turn on a TV show behind Britain’s most tattooed woman has been termed television gold.
July 5, 2024 7:19 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Kokilaben Ambani hosts garba and dandiya night for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant
- Kokilaben Ambani hosted a garba and dandiya night for her grandson, Anant Ambani, and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai last night.
July 5, 2024 6:35 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Sourav Ganguly, Anand Mahindra react to thousands of fans gathering in Mumbai to salute Team India’s T20 World Cup win
- Sourav Ganguly shared an Instagram post and Anand Mahindra took to X to show their reactions to thousands gathering at Marine Drive to salute Team India.