Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today July 9, 2024: Indian PhD scholar says Air India forgot to load her suitcase on flight from US, airline replies: ‘It’s been 36 hours'
July 9, 2024 7:04 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on July 9, 2024: An Indian PhD scholar said she is scheduled to attend a wedding but has no clothes as Air India forgot to load her luggage on a flight from the US (Representational image).
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 9, 2024 7:04 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Indian PhD scholar says Air India forgot to load her suitcase on flight from US, airline replies: ‘It’s been 36 hours'
- An Indian PhD scholar claimed it took her more than 40 tries to connect with Air India after the airline forgot to load her luggage on a flight from the US.
July 9, 2024 6:35 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Russian toddler in traditional Indian attire performs bhangra to welcome PM Modi. Video stuns people
- A very sweet video from PM Modi’s visit to Russia has surfaced on social media. It shows a little girl in traditional Indian attire performing bhangra.