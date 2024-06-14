Latest trending News, Live Updates Today June 14, 2024: Will Pakistan be eliminated from T20 World Cup due to Florida's weather? Explained

Live
Will Pakistan be eliminated from T20 World Cup due to Florida's weather? Explained
June 14, 2024 12:15 PM IST
Latest news on June 14, 2024: Pakistan will not be able to secure points if the match doesn't happen due to weather in Florida.
- On June 16, Pakistan will play against Ireland. In case this match is washed out, Pakistan will only be able to secure three points, which will be their end.
June 14, 2024 12:01 PM IST
Viral video: Police drag out 'dead body' floating in Telangana pond. It turned out to be…
- Police in Telangana received reports of a corpse floating in a pond. It turned out to be a man taking a nap in water.
June 14, 2024 11:52 AM IST
Vet straps Apple Watch to lion's tongue after finding out device can measure its heart rate. Watch
- Dr Chloe Buiting, a vet, shared a video showing a sleeping lion with an Apple watch strapped to its tongue. The clip has gone viral.
June 14, 2024 11:10 AM IST
Man dies, wife injured after being electrocuted in a hot tub, investigation underway
- To find the man's official cause of death, the attorney general's office opened an investigation. They are also checking the electrical discharge's cause.