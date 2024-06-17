Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today June 17, 2024: UAE grocery app offers home delivery of Eid-al-Adha Qurbani meat: ‘Bengaluru, you’re a step behind’
June 17, 2024 9:10 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest entertainment news on June 17, 2024: UAE: Screengrab of the app that delivers Qurbani meat.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 17, 2024 9:10 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: UAE grocery app offers home delivery of Eid-al-Adha Qurbani meat: ‘Bengaluru, you’re a step behind’
- Eid-al-Adha in UAE: There’s no delivery fee for the Udhiya (Qurbani) meat, and the minimum order should be AED 1200 (approximately ₹27,000).