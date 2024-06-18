Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today June 18, 2024: 5 cows die after eating ‘too much porotta and jackfruit’ in Kerala, 9 undergoing treatment
June 18, 2024 6:48 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on June 18, 2024: Five cows died after eating too much porotta in Kerala (Representational image)
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 18, 2024 6:48 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: 5 cows die after eating ‘too much porotta and jackfruit’ in Kerala, 9 undergoing treatment
- Five cows have died at a farm in Kerala due to over consumption of porotta and jackfruit.
June 18, 2024 6:10 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Shloka Mehta came out of her ‘comfort zone’ for Anant-Radhika pre-wedding cruise, says stylist sister
- Shloka Mehta stepped out of her comfort zone for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise, says sister Diya Mehta Jatia.