Latest trending News, Live Updates Today June 19, 2024: ‘Gateway to portal, aliens’: ‘Mysterious’ monolith pops up in Nevada desert, sparks social media frenzy
June 19, 2024 6:24 AM IST
Latest news on June 19, 2024: A monolith appeared near Gass Peak, Nevada.
Trending News LIVE: ‘Gateway to portal, aliens’: ‘Mysterious’ monolith pops up in Nevada desert, sparks social media frenzy
- Authorities are worried that people coming to see this “mysterious” monolith, which appeared in the Nevada desert, will damage the area's rare flora and fauna.
June 19, 2024 5:52 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Areas of our planet getting drier’: ESA shares concerning visuals of deserts captured from ISS
- “We need to save our planet Earth,” an Instagram user wrote, reacting to the images of Earth taken from the ISS.