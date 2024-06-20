Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today June 20, 2024: Italian groom’s family performs Kala Chashma for his Indian bride. Watch viral dance video
June 20, 2024 6:54 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest entertainment news on June 20, 2024: The image shows the family of an Italian groom dancing to the song Kala Chashma for an Indian bride.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 20, 2024 6:54 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Italian groom’s family performs Kala Chashma for his Indian bride. Watch viral dance video
- A video of an Italian groom’s family surprising his Indian bride with a foot-tapping performance of the song Kala Chashma amazed people.