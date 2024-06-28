Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today June 28, 2024: Sudha Murty opens up about gender equality: ‘Men and women are equal but…’
June 28, 2024 5:05 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest entertainment news on June 28, 2024: The image is from a video shared by Sudha Murty, where she talks about gender equality.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 28, 2024 5:05 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Sudha Murty opens up about gender equality: ‘Men and women are equal but…’
- Sudha Murty opened up about what gender quality means to her during a video interview, adding men and women are wired differently.