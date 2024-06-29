Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today June 29, 2024: Delhi CA says filing ITR on your own is not a ‘smart decision’: ‘Don't be penny wise’
June 29, 2024 6:54 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on June 29, 2024: A Delhi-based CA took to X, sharing how he hires professionals to file his ITR.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 29, 2024 6:54 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Delhi CA says filing ITR on your own is not a ‘smart decision’: ‘Don't be penny wise’
- The Delhi CA's post advising people not to file their ITR on their own has prompted people to post varied comments. Many disagreed with his suggestion.
June 29, 2024 6:24 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Stuck in flooded Delhi, Radhika Gupta ditches her car for ‘fabulous’ metro. Shares pictures
- “The spirit of Mumbai meets the rain of Delhi”: Radhika Gupta, while posting on X, shared about her day in the national capital.