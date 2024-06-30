Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today June 30, 2024: ‘Thank you, Virat Kohli' tributes flood internet as star India batter retires from T20 Internationals

    June 30, 2024 12:32 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on June 30, 2024: India's Virat Kohli celebrates after their win against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024.AP/PTI(PTI06_30_2024_000008B)
    Latest news on June 30, 2024: India's Virat Kohli celebrates after their win against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024.AP/PTI(PTI06_30_2024_000008B)

    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 30, 2024 12:32 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: ‘Thank you, Virat Kohli' tributes flood internet as star India batter retires from T20 Internationals

    • Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after guiding India to their second T20 World Cup win in Barbados.
    Read the full story here

    June 30, 2024 12:30 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Golden Retriever politely asks vendor for a pup cup. Watch heart melting video

    • A Dog politely ordered his usual pup cup from his favourite food truck. He is now an online star.
    Read the full story here

    News trending Latest trending News, Live Updates Today June 30, 2024: ‘Thank you, Virat Kohli' tributes flood internet as star India batter retires from T20 Internationals
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes