Trending News Live Today March 12, 2025: American influencer removes wild baby wombat from mother to click pictures, faces severe backlash in Australia

American influencer removes wild baby wombat from mother to click pictures, faces severe backlash in Australia
March 12, 2025
Mar 12, 2025 8:43 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: American influencer removes wild baby wombat from mother to click pictures, faces severe backlash in Australia
- Social media users have urged authorities to ban Sam Jones from Australia after she picked a wild wombat baby and temporarily removed it from its mother.
Mar 12, 2025 7:53 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Trump appears to read from Tesla sales pitch at White House event: ‘They gave me notes’
- US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to read from a prepared sales pitch while showcasing Tesla vehicles at a White House event.
Mar 12, 2025 7:10 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Extreme eater TikTok star famous for his ‘mukbang’ videos dies at 24 from obesity-related issues
- Efecan Kultur, who went viral on TikTok for his ‘mukbang’ streams, was admitted to a hospital for 3 months before his death.