Trending News Live Today March 15, 2025: Baby wombat-snatching US influencer lashes out moments after issuing apology, slams Australian PM: ‘Am I a villain?’
Mar 15, 2025 8:36 AM IST
Latest news on March 15, 2025: Sam Jones faced criticism for picking up a baby wombat while visiting Australia.
- Sam Jones faced heavy criticism after picking up a wild baby wombat in Australia, leading to her leaving the country to return to the US.
Mar 15, 2025 7:26 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Indian-origin Kash Patel’s Holi post amazes most but few ‘don’t want to hear about it’
- Indian-origin FBI Director Kash Patel shared a simple Holi message and a beautiful photo. His post has divided the internet.