Live
Trending News Live Today March 16, 2025: Paraplegic man melts hearts as he kneels to propose to his girlfriend in touching video. Watch
Mar 16, 2025 2:00 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on March 16, 2025: A paraplegic man moved users to tears by sliding out of his wheelchair to propose to his girlfriend.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 16, 2025 2:00 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Paraplegic man melts hearts as he kneels to propose to his girlfriend in touching video. Watch
- A paraplegic man surprised his girlfriend with a heartfelt proposal, leaving social media users in tears.