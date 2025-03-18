Live

Trending News Live Today March 18, 2025: CEO cancels order for 15 Tesla cars, blaming Trump and Musk: ‘They won’t get my dollars’

By

Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.