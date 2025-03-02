Live
Trending News Live Today March 2, 2025: Founder says moving company to Bengaluru increased its valuation by 50%
Mar 2, 2025 8:55 AM IST
Bengaluru is generally acknowledged as the startup hub of India.
Trending News LIVE: Founder says moving company to Bengaluru increased its valuation by 50%
- The founder of a strategy consulting firm has claimed that she convinced a client to move their headquarters from Kolkata to Bengaluru.
Mar 2, 2025 8:43 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: UK woman who has explored 60 countries reveals the one place she refuses to revisit
- A UK woman who travelled to 60+ countries vowed never to revisit Caracas after a terrifying airport ordeal and a distressing experience with locals.
Mar 2, 2025 7:25 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Vivek Ramaswamy slammed for going barefoot inside his own house: ‘Third world uncle’
- Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has come under criticism from a section of the internet for going barefoot inside his own home.