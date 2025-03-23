Live
Trending News Live Today March 23, 2025: US couple skips traditional attire, wears jeans and shirts for ‘budget’ wedding, gets trolled
Mar 23, 2025 2:00 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on March 23, 2025: A US couple's $1,000 budget wedding, featuring jeans and plaid shirts, went viral, sparking backlash.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 23, 2025 2:00 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: US couple skips traditional attire, wears jeans and shirts for ‘budget’ wedding, gets trolled
- A US couple faced backlash and lost friends over their budget wedding, choosing jeans over a traditional dress.