Trending News Live Today March 25, 2025: Flight from Los Angeles to China makes unexpected U-turn: Plane gets turned around after pilot forgets passport

Mar 25, 2025 7:20 AM IST
Latest news on March 25, 2025: United Airlines issued a statement after a plane turned around after a pilot forgot their passport.
- Reportedly, the pilot remembered the forgotten passport mid-air, which caused the plane to turn around. This incident delayed the flight by six hours.
Mar 25, 2025 6:51 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Jobless man turns millionaire overnight after winning MrBeast’s game show. Here’s what he will do with $10 million
- When Jeff Allen joined MrBeast’s show, he was sceptical, especially after having lost his job a few days prior. However, he turned multimillionaire overnight.
Mar 25, 2025 6:08 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: High school teacher fired for yanking girl’s ponytail speaks out for first time: ‘I want to…’
- Jim Zullo, former Northville High School basketball coach, was fired after he was caught on camera pulling a player’s ponytail after a championship loss.