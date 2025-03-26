Live
Trending News Live Today March 26, 2025: ‘Got fired because I'm an idiot’: Man sacked after repeatedly being late to dream remote job
Mar 26, 2025 6:00 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on March 26, 2025: A man’s post about losing job because of his own mistake has gone viral on Reddit (representative image).
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 26, 2025 6:00 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Got fired because I'm an idiot’: Man sacked after repeatedly being late to dream remote job
- In a Reddit post, a man described how he lost his job, which he got after trying for months, due to his own mistakes.
Mar 26, 2025 5:00 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘First time felt so safe in Delhi’: Rapido driver’s gesture for woman relocating to the city wins hearts
- A woman’s post on getting help from a Rapido driver in Delhi has prompted appreciative remarks from Reddit users. Many wrote, “Humanity still exists.”