Trending News Live Today March 5, 2025: Indian-origin comedian slammed for taking weight loss drugs hits back at haters: ‘Can we stop the bulls**tary’
Mar 5, 2025 6:27 AM IST
Latest news on March 5, 2025: Indian-origin comedian Zarna Garg received criticism from some after sharing that she used weight loss drugs to deal with her obesity.
- Indian-origin comedian Zarna Garg’s powerful message for her haters has resonated with many, who also applauded her for opening up about weight loss drugs.