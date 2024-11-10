Live
trending News, Live Updates Today November 10, 2024: 'Hire a private plane': Narayana Murthy recalls Akshata Murty’s reaction after he forgot his 25th anniversary
Nov 10, 2024 10:07 AM IST
Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on November 10, 2024: Narayana Murthy shared forgetting his 25th anniversary, leading Akshata Murty to intervene.
Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 10, 2024 10:07 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: 'Hire a private plane': Narayana Murthy recalls Akshata Murty’s reaction after he forgot his 25th anniversary
- Narayana Murthy recalled forgetting his 25th anniversary, with daughter Akshata Murty insisting he return home to wish Sudha Murty.
Nov 10, 2024 8:46 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Deepinder Goyal reveals how he met Mexican wife Grecia Munoz: ‘My friend said you’ll marry her’
- Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared how he met his wife, Grecia Munoz, when a friend suggested they meet, predicting she’d be ‘the one’ for him.