Live

trending News, Live Updates Today November 13, 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy’s father still holds Indian passport, but mom became US citizen because…

By

Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.