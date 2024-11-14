trending News Live Today November 14, 2024: ‘Bande ko aisa kehna nahi chahiye tha’: Indian vlogger calls out Russian man for making ‘racist joke’

Edit Profile
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
    Nov 14, 2024 7:35 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Nov 14, 2024 7:35 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: ‘Bande ko aisa kehna nahi chahiye tha’: Indian vlogger calls out Russian man for making ‘racist joke’

    • An Indian vlogger travelling on a train in Russia claimed that a local made a "racist joke" when he told him his country of origin.
    Nov 14, 2024 6:49 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Spine-chilling video: Man hoists world's heaviest snake, a green anaconda, onto his shoulders

    • Reptile enthusiast Mike Holston has amazed the internet by sharing an Instagram video of him lifting the world’s heaviest snake, a green anaconda.
