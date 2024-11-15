Edit Profile
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
    Trending News Live Today November 15, 2024: Watch: A look inside Rinku Singh's ₹3.5 crore bungalow with private pool, rooftop bar

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 15, 2024 7:51 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 15, 2024 7:51 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Watch: A look inside Rinku Singh’s ₹3.5 crore bungalow with private pool, rooftop bar

    • Rinku Singh has bought a lavish house in Aligarh for 3.5 crore. The cricketer gave a tour of his 6-bedroom property which comes with a private pool.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 15, 2024 7:42 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: ‘I can’t help falling in love with you’: Narayana Murthy sings Elvis classic, dedicates it to wife Sudha Murty

    • Narayana Murthy sang Elvis Presly’s "Can't Help Falling in Love" while attending an event and dedicated the romantic track to Sudha Murty.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 15, 2024 6:26 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy won’t get paid to lead DOGE? World’s richest man claims

    • Elon Musk, while hitting back at a US senator, expressed that he and Vivek Ramaswamy are not getting paid to head Donald Trump’s newly formed DOGE.
    Read the full story here

