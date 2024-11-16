Trending News Live Today November 16, 2024: Google's AI chatbot Gemini verbally abuses student, tells him ‘Please die’: Report

Edit Profile
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
    By HT News Desk
    Nov 16, 2024 6:51 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 16, 2024 6:51 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Google's AI chatbot Gemini verbally abuses student, tells him ‘Please die’: Report

    • A 29-year-old student using Google's Gemini to do homework was “thoroughly freaked out” reportedly after the AI chatbot’s “erratic behaviour.”
    Nov 16, 2024 6:12 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Vir Das meets IIT grad Indian scientist working as driver in US: ‘There’s a sadness to his smile’

    • Vir Das shared on Instagram about meeting an IIT graduate and PhD holder scientist from India working as a driver in the US after losing his job.
    © 2024 HindustanTimes