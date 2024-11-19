Trending News Live Today November 19, 2024: Swiggy Instamart accused of underweighing vegetables: ‘It’s not an innocent mistake’

Live
Swiggy Instamart accused of underweighing vegetables: 'It's not an innocent mistake'
Nov 19, 2024 8:04 AM IST
A Swiggy Instamart customer has accused the service of delivering vegetables well under the promised weight.
Trending News LIVE: Swiggy Instamart accused of underweighing vegetables: ‘It’s not an innocent mistake’
- Swiggy Instamart has been accused of delivering vegetables significantly under the promised weight in a move that has left social media enraged.
Nov 19, 2024 7:32 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: UK vet killed himself over ‘rich’ clients putting pets down ‘to save money’
- A 35-year-old vet was reportedly under considerable stress for having to euthanise pets because their ‘rich’ owners were unwilling to pay for treatments.
Nov 19, 2024 6:40 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Rosanna Pansino who slammed MrBeast's food products reveals she smoked her ‘father’s ashes’
- Rosanna Pansino, while introducing her new podcast, revealed that she grew cannabis plants in soil mixed with her father’s ashes and smoked it.