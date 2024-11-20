Live
Trending News Live Today November 20, 2024: Why Swiggy Instamart is sending free ‘tinday’ with some orders in Mumbai today
Nov 20, 2024 8:32 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on November 20, 2024: Some Swiggy Instamart customers received free 'tinday' with their orders in Mumbai today (Representational image)
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 20, 2024 8:32 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Why Swiggy Instamart is sending free ‘tinday’ with some orders in Mumbai today
- Why some Swiggy Instamart customers in Mumbai are receiving free ‘tinday’ aka Indian round gourd with their orders.
Nov 20, 2024 7:42 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Maharashtra assembly election: Billionaire’s scathing post for Gucci-wearing elite who won’t step out to vote
- Maharashtra assembly election 2024: Harsh Goenka takes a dig at the crème de la crème of Mumbai who will step out to vote as Maharashtra goes to polls today.