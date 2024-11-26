Live
Trending News Live Today November 26, 2024: Indian woman in Dubai slammed for complaining about maid ‘slouching on sofa, using phone’
Nov 26, 2024 6:48 AM IST
Latest news on November 26, 2024: People weren’t happy with the Indian woman’s complaint video about her maid in Dubai sitting on her sofa.
- “How would you react,” an Indian woman in Dubai asked social media users while sharing a video about her maid “slouching” on her sofa.