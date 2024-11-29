Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi120C
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Trending News Live Today November 29, 2024: Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein insists she’s never had plastic surgery despite ‘Catwoman’ appearance

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 29, 2024 7:55 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on November 29, 2024: Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein claims she has not had plastic surgery.
    Latest news on November 29, 2024: Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein claims she has not had plastic surgery.

    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 29, 2024 7:55 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein insists she’s never had plastic surgery despite ‘Catwoman’ appearance

    • Jocelyn Wildenstein has denied getting any work done on her face. The Swiss socialite is best known for her cat-like appearance, attributed to plastic surgery.
    Read the full story here

    News trending Trending News Live Today November 29, 2024: Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein insists she’s never had plastic surgery despite ‘Catwoman’ appearance
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes