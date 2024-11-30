Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi120C
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Trending News Live Today November 30, 2024: Man who was ‘kidnapped as kid, turned into bonded labourer’ reunites with family after nearly 30 years

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 30, 2024 7:18 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on November 30, 2024: A kidnapped resident of UP reunited with his family after three decades.
    Latest news on November 30, 2024: A kidnapped resident of UP reunited with his family after three decades.

    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 30, 2024 7:18 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Man who was ‘kidnapped as kid, turned into bonded labourer’ reunites with family after nearly 30 years

    • The man said he was abducted when he was returning from school and taken to Rajasthan, where he was forced to work as a bonded labour.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 30, 2024 6:24 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Man uses ‘dirty condoms, dead cockroaches' to scam 63 hotels for free stay and compensation

    • The man stayed at over 300 hotels and scammed 63 of them using various items in addition to dirty condoms and dead cockroaches.
    Read the full story here

    News trending Trending News Live Today November 30, 2024: Man who was ‘kidnapped as kid, turned into bonded labourer’ reunites with family after nearly 30 years
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes