Trending News Live Today November 30, 2024: Man who was ‘kidnapped as kid, turned into bonded labourer’ reunites with family after nearly 30 years
Nov 30, 2024 7:18 AM IST
Latest news on November 30, 2024: A kidnapped resident of UP reunited with his family after three decades.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here
Trending News LIVE: Man who was ‘kidnapped as kid, turned into bonded labourer’ reunites with family after nearly 30 years
- The man said he was abducted when he was returning from school and taken to Rajasthan, where he was forced to work as a bonded labour.
Nov 30, 2024 6:24 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Man uses ‘dirty condoms, dead cockroaches' to scam 63 hotels for free stay and compensation
- The man stayed at over 300 hotels and scammed 63 of them using various items in addition to dirty condoms and dead cockroaches.