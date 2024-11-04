Edit Profile
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today November 4, 2024: Swiggy fined ₹35,000 for overcharging customers by inflating delivery distance

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 4, 2024 7:38 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on November 4, 2024: Swiggy has been fined <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 for artificially increasing delivery distance
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 4, 2024 7:38 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Swiggy fined ₹35,000 for overcharging customers by inflating delivery distance

    • Food delivery app Swiggy has been fined 35,000 for overcharging customers by artificially inflating delivery distance.
    Nov 4, 2024 6:32 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Devotees drink AC water believing it to be ‘Charan Amrit’ at Banke Bihari Temple. Watch

    • A viral video shows temple-goers in Uttar Pradesh drinking what they believed to be holy water, but it was actually AC discharge.
