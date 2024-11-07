Live
trending News, Live Updates Today November 7, 2024: Moment ‘polling Nostradamus’ who predicted Kamala Harris’ win realises he was wrong: 'I don't get it'
Nov 7, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Latest news on November 7, 2024: The image shows “polling Nostradamus” Allan Lichtman in conversation with his son Sam Lichtman.
Trending News LIVE: Moment ‘polling Nostradamus’ who predicted Kamala Harris’ win realises he was wrong: 'I don't get it'
- “Polling Nostradamus” Allan Lichtman has successfully predicted the outcome of US elections since 1984, except on 2 occasions - including the recent 2024 polls.
Nov 7, 2024 7:46 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Sharan Hegde lays off 15% of his employees, cites ‘mistakes in hiring, redundant expenses’
- Sharan Hegde said the layoffs are part of the company’s first major cost-cutting initiative, with a focus on implementing AI-driven cost saving.
Nov 7, 2024 7:20 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Vice President-elect JD Vance's sweet note for Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri: ‘To my…’
- Wife of JD Vance and corporate litigator Usha Chilukuri’s Indian family immigrated abroad 50 years ago. She is set to become the first non-white second lady.
