Live
trending News, Live Updates Today November 9, 2024: Indian man’s virtual nikah: Denied leave by boss, groom gets married over video call
Nov 9, 2024 6:21 AM IST
Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on November 9, 2024: The Indian man's family agreed to a virtual nikah and reached the bride's house with a baraat (representative image).
Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 9, 2024 6:21 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Indian man’s virtual nikah: Denied leave by boss, groom gets married over video call
- An Indian man staying in Turkiye married his bride in Himachal Pradesh over a video call after his company denied him leave for his wedding.