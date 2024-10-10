Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 10, 2024: Ratan Tata’s final Instagram post leaves his legions of fans heartbroken: ‘Thank you for thinking of me’
Oct 10, 2024 1:15 AM IST
Latest news on October 10, 2024: Industrialist Ratan Tata died at the age of 86.
Trending News LIVE: Ratan Tata’s final Instagram post leaves his legions of fans heartbroken: ‘Thank you for thinking of me’
- Ratan Tata, who ran the conglomerate Tata Sons for over twenty years, died at the age of 86. His demise has left India heartbroken.
Oct 10, 2024 1:08 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Ratan Tata dies at 86: Mukesh Ambani mourns loss of his ‘dear friend’, says it’s a big loss to every Indian
- Mukesh Ambani, in a statement, shared his sadness over the death of Ratan Tata.
Oct 10, 2024 12:55 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Sundar Pichai recalls his last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google: ‘We talked about…’
- Ratan Tata death: ‘Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji,’ said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Oct 10, 2024 12:38 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Ratan Tata was a 'mentor, guide, friend': Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's full statement
- Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the death of Tata, and described him as his "friend, mentor and guide".
Oct 10, 2024 12:17 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘The clock has stopped ticking’: Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka pay tributes to Ratan Tata
- Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman, has died, the Tata Group said in a statement late on Wednesday. He was 86.