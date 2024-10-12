Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 12, 2024: ‘Aap Jeff Bezos ke ghar gaye?’: Mallika Sherawat opens up about meeting Amazon founder in podcast with BeerBiceps
Oct 12, 2024 10:13 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on October 12, 2024: The image shows Mallika Sherawat, who revealed what it was like to meet Jeff Bezos while appearing in a podcast with BeerBiceps.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 12, 2024 10:13 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Aap Jeff Bezos ke ghar gaye?’: Mallika Sherawat opens up about meeting Amazon founder in podcast with BeerBiceps
- Mallika Sherawat was a guest at The Ranveer Show, a podcast hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps. There, she opened up about meeting Jeff Bezos.
Oct 12, 2024 9:27 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Teacher sleeps on floor in Jaipur school as students massage her leg, video sparks outrage
- An “outrageous” video showing a teacher making her students give her a massage is going viral. The educator was later suspended.