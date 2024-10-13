Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 13, 2024: Baba Siddiqui’s final Instagram post before he was shot dead was on Ratan Tata: 'End of an era'

Live
Baba Siddiqui's final Instagram post before he was shot dead was on Ratan Tata: 'End of an era'
Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, days after paying tribute to Ratan Tata in his final post.
NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. His final Instagram post honoured Ratan Tata, and tributes flooded social media following his death.
'Had to be rushed to emergency': Radhika Gupta reveals suffering head injury after bad fall last week
Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, was rushed to the hospital after a head injury. She received quick treatment and was home within 2.5 hours.