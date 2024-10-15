Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 15, 2024: Viral video: Man gets Ratan Tata’s face tattooed on chest, shares heart touching story to explain why

Live
Viral video: Man gets Ratan Tata's face tattooed on chest, shares heart touching story to explain why
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Trending News LIVE: Viral video: Man gets Ratan Tata’s face tattooed on chest, shares heart touching story to explain why
- A video of a man’s tribute to Ratan Tata has gone viral. It captures him getting a tattoo of the legendary industrialist on his chest.
Oct 15, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Indian billionaire repays Kerala woman's ₹8 lakh loan after she’s evicted from her house
- Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali has stepped in to help a Kerala woman who was evicted from her house due to an unpaid loan
Oct 15, 2024 7:48 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Nikal de’: Old woman in Madhya Pradesh village forces foreigner to remove her earrings for this unexpected reason
- A video of an interaction between a foreigner and an old woman in Madhya Pradesh about earrings has surprised people.
Oct 15, 2024 6:59 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Chennai rain: Spectacular lightning bolt illuminates night sky in ‘scary yet captivating’ video
- Chennai rain: An X user posted a video of a lightning bolt painting the night sky in a gorgeous hue of purple.