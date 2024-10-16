Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 16, 2024: Mark Zuckerberg has a new job? Meta CEO turns nail artist for daughter
Oct 16, 2024 7:14 AM IST
Latest news on October 16, 2024: The image shows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg carefully painting his daughter’s nails.
Trending News LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg has a new job? Meta CEO turns nail artist for daughter
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a glimpse of a sweet moment between him and his daughter while talking about the company’s new mixed reality headset.
Oct 16, 2024 6:46 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Manyata Tech Park turns into ‘Manyata Tech Falls’ as heavy rain lashes Bengaluru
- Social media is filled with visuals that capture the concerning situation at the 300-acre tech park, Manyata Tech Park.
Oct 16, 2024 6:13 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Ratan Tata was a mentor to Akash Ambani’: Nita Ambani’s touching tribute to visionary leader
- Nita Ambani paid homage to Ratan Tata during Reliance Industries' annual Diwali dinner, describing him as a “great son of India.”