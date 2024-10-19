Edit Profile
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 19, 2024: Who is Karolina Goswami? Polish YouTuber claims she received threats from Dhruv Rathee fans

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 19, 2024 9:28 AM IST
    Latest news on October 19, 2024: Karolina Goswami is a Polish citizen who runs the YouTube channel "India in Details" with her husband Anurag.
    Oct 19, 2024 9:28 AM IST

    • Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami claims to have received over 220 threats from Dhruv Rathee's supporters after exposing his alleged misinformation.
    Oct 19, 2024 8:50 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Obama, Biden argue over cinnamon rolls? A lipreader's take on presidents' ‘tense’ chat. Watch

    • A lipreader has shared her take on the animated exchange between Barack Obama and Joe Biden's at Ethel Kennedy's funeral that has gone viral on social media.
