Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 19, 2024: Who is Karolina Goswami? Polish YouTuber claims she received threats from Dhruv Rathee fans

Oct 19, 2024 9:28 AM IST
Latest news on October 19, 2024: Karolina Goswami is a Polish citizen who runs the YouTube channel "India in Details" with her husband Anurag.
- Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami claims to have received over 220 threats from Dhruv Rathee's supporters after exposing his alleged misinformation.
Oct 19, 2024 8:50 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Obama, Biden argue over cinnamon rolls? A lipreader's take on presidents' ‘tense’ chat. Watch
- A lipreader has shared her take on the animated exchange between Barack Obama and Joe Biden's at Ethel Kennedy's funeral that has gone viral on social media.