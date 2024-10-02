Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 2, 2024: France: Brave woman opens up about being raped by suspected murderer of 19-year-old student
Oct 2, 2024 7:02 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on October 2, 2024: A migrant man, Taha O, raped a woman in 2019 and fled France. He was later arrested in Switzerland and subsequently jailed.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 2, 2024 7:02 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: France: Brave woman opens up about being raped by suspected murderer of 19-year-old student
- Taha O, a suspect in the murder of a student, served jail time for raping a woman in 2019. He was released from prison a few days before the murder.
Oct 2, 2024 6:41 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: 26-year-old fired for Googling ‘stupid things’ instead of working. No, it’s not pornography
- A man claimed he was fired for Googling “stupid things” for 50 hours, adding he regrets his “heat-of-the-moment” behaviour.
Oct 2, 2024 6:26 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Caught on cam: Brave woman single-handedly stops robbery, protects her house against 3 people in Amritsar
- A video has surfaced on social media which shows a woman using all her force to close the door of her house to stop three robbers from entering.