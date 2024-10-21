Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 21, 2024: Internet defends ‘vulgar’ dance by IIT Bombay students: ‘Refrain from moral policing’
Oct 21, 2024 7:35 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on October 21, 2024: IIT Bombay dance performance deemed 'vulgar' by some, but others say 'nothing wrong'.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 21, 2024 7:35 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Internet defends ‘vulgar’ dance by IIT Bombay students: ‘Refrain from moral policing’
- Footage of a dance performance by students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has divided opinion on social media.
Oct 21, 2024 6:40 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Indrani Mukerjea dances at Khushwant Singh Literary Festival, organisers face flak
- Organisers of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival are facing flak for platforming Indrani Mukerjea at the event.