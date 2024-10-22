Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 22, 2024: Physically challenged woman falls into pothole from scooter in waterlogged Bengaluru street
Oct 22, 2024 6:51 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on October 22, 2024: Bengaluru rain: The image shows passersby helping a physically challenged woman who fell in a waterlogged street.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 22, 2024 6:51 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Physically challenged woman falls into pothole from scooter in waterlogged Bengaluru street
- Bengaluru rain: The Silicon Valley of India is experiencing persistent rain, which has caused waterlogging in several regions.
Oct 22, 2024 6:15 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Find the road challenge’: Bengaluru streets turn into rivers as heavy rains cause waterlogging. Videos go viral
- Bengaluru rain: On Monday night, the city experienced heavy downpours, which caused waterlogging in several regions and delayed over 20 flights.