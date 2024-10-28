Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 28, 2024: This Indian billionaire was once kidnapped for $1.5 million ransom, then held hostage during Mumbai terror attacks
Oct 28, 2024 6:03 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on October 28, 2024: Meet the 62-year-old Indian billionaire who cheated death twice.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 28, 2024 6:03 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: This Indian billionaire was once kidnapped for $1.5 million ransom, then held hostage during Mumbai terror attacks
- He is today recognised as one of India’s most influential businessmen, a tycoon who rose from humble beginnings to become India’s second-richest person