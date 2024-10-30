Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 30, 2024: ‘Bet it stinks of curry’: Controversial influencer Andrew Tate’s remark on Diljit Dosanjh video
The image shows Diljit Dosanjh (L) and Andrew Tate (R).
- Andrew Tate made a disturbing remark about a video showing a sweet interaction between Diljit Dosanjh and one of his fans.
Oct 30, 2024 8:11 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Even as China’s richest, Zhang Yiming's wealth of $49.3 billion is still less than half of Mukesh Ambani’s
- Zhang Yiming is China's richest man with a fortune of $49.3 billion, which is less than half of Mukesh Ambani's net worth of over $102 billion.
Oct 30, 2024 7:38 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Army is like another big family’: Jawans celebrate Diwali while remaining on high alert to protect India
- Diwali 2024: "We celebrate Diwali miles away from our homes," an officer explained while talking about how the jawans celebrate the festival.
Oct 30, 2024 7:07 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Aligarh Jail female inmates work hard from behind the bars to light up Diwali with designer diyas
- Diwali 2024: In a unique initiative, female inmates at Aligarh Jail are busy crafting designer diyas (oil lamps) in preparation for the festival of lights.