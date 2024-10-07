Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today October 7, 2024: Bhavish Aggarwal slammed as arrogant for his language in spat with Kunal Kamra: ‘Talks like a thug’
Oct 7, 2024 6:55 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on October 7, 2024: Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra engaged in a social media spat on Sunday over Ola scooters.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 7, 2024 6:55 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Bhavish Aggarwal slammed as arrogant for his language in spat with Kunal Kamra: ‘Talks like a thug’
- Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is facing backlash for his ‘crass’ language in a verbal spat with comedian Kunal Kamra.