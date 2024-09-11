Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 11, 2024: Man smashes Vande Bharat’s window with hammer, video goes viral amid incidents of train sabotage

Live
Man smashes Vande Bharat's window with hammer, video goes viral amid incidents of train sabotage
Latest news on September 11, 2024: The image shows a man smashing the window pane of a Vande Bharat train with a hammer.
Trending News LIVE: Man smashes Vande Bharat’s window with hammer, video goes viral amid incidents of train sabotage
- A video of a man hitting Vande Bharat’s window pane has sparked debate. While some accused the man of a crime, others shared that he is repairing the window.
Sep 11, 2024 6:19 AM IST
