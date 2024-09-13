Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 13, 2024: 26-year-old teacher ‘deliberately wore’ revealing clothes to have sex with 16-year-old: Report
Sep 13, 2024 7:07 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on September 13, 2024: This 26-year-old teacher had sex with her 16-year-old student, reportedly during school hours.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 13, 2024 7:07 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: 26-year-old teacher ‘deliberately wore’ revealing clothes to have sex with 16-year-old: Report
- Reportedly, the 26-year-old first denied the allegations of having sex with her 16-year-old student. Later, she was arrested and admitted to the charges.
Sep 13, 2024 6:28 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Illia Yefimchyk dubbed as ‘world’s most monstrous bodybuilder’ dies at 36
- Illia Yefimchyk suffered a heart attack at his home and was taken to the hospital, where he went into a coma. He later died.