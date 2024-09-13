Edit Profile
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 13, 2024: 26-year-old teacher 'deliberately wore' revealing clothes to have sex with 16-year-old: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 13, 2024 7:07 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 13, 2024 7:07 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: 26-year-old teacher ‘deliberately wore’ revealing clothes to have sex with 16-year-old: Report

    • Reportedly, the 26-year-old first denied the allegations of having sex with her 16-year-old student. Later, she was arrested and admitted to the charges.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 13, 2024 6:28 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Illia Yefimchyk dubbed as ‘world’s most monstrous bodybuilder’ dies at 36

    • Illia Yefimchyk suffered a heart attack at his home and was taken to the hospital, where he went into a coma. He later died.
    Read the full story here

