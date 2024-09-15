Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 15, 2024: ‘Why didn’t you stop her’: Man claims ‘creepy girl’ filmed foreigner without his consent in Delhi Metro

Live
'Why didn't you stop her': Man claims 'creepy girl' filmed foreigner without his consent in Delhi Metro
Sep 15, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Latest news on September 15, 2024: A man’s post about a “creepy girl” filing a foreigner without consent has sparked a conversation on Reddit about privacy.
- A post by a man claiming a woman filmed a foreigner without his consent has gone viral. The incident allegedly took place in Delhi Metro.