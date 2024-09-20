Edit Profile
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today September 20, 2024: Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai see huge crowds as iPhone 16 goes on sale. Watch

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 20, 2024 8:47 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on September 20, 2024: A huge crowd gathered outside Apple store at Mumbai's BKC - India's first Apple store.

    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 20, 2024 8:47 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai see huge crowds as iPhone 16 goes on sale. Watch

    • Hundreds of Apple fans lined up outside the company’s flagship stores in Delhi and Mumbai this morning to get their hands on the iPhone 16 series
    Read the full story here

    Sep 20, 2024 7:42 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Ex-EY employee shares workplace horror stories: 'Asked to work 18 hours a day, got calls at midnight'

    • EY India chairman Rajiv Memani addressed the death of employee Anna Sebastian in a LinkedIn post, where former employees shared their own ‘terrible’ experience
    Read the full story here

